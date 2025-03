Eye on America: A look inside a Catholic megachurch, and Deepak Chopra on AI and spirituality In California, we visit the largest Catholic parish church in North America to see how some of their newly ordained priests feel about the dramatic decline in clergymen in recent years. And in New York, we speak with renowned wellness guru Deepak Chopra about how AI can help unlock personal and spiritual growth. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.