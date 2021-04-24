Extended stories from the trail: CBS News' 2016 campaign reporters Our 2016 political embeds traversed the country covering the candidates. In an election season full of surprises, our road warriors encountered the unexpected in pursuit of politics. John Dickerson sits down with Sopan Deb, Hannah Fraser-Chanpong, Erica Brown, Jackie Alemany, Kylie Atwood, Sean Gallitz and Alan He to hear their stories from the trail. The original panel discussion aired on the November 13, 2016 broadcast of "Face the Nation."