Extended interview: Steve Guttenberg In this web exclusive, actor Steve Guttenberg ("Police Academy," "Cocoon," "Three Men and a Baby") talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Lisa Ling about his relationship with his late father (whom he called his "anchor") and his support as Steve built up a Hollywood career, which he experienced as "a regular person living an extraordinary life." He also talks about being a caregiver to his father after his diagnosis of kidney failure.