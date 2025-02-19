Extended interview: Sen. Tom Cotton on the dangers of China In a wide-ranging interview, Sen. Tom Cotton, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about the military, political and economic threats posed by China, and why he believes Taiwan is "the most dangerous flash point in the world." The Republican senator from Arkansas has written a new book, "Seven Things You Can't Say About China." He talked about why he believes America needs "a clean break between TikTok and communist China" and how he feels about the social media app still operating in the U.S. despite a new law. Dokoupil also asked about recent drone sightings over U.S. military installations and the Trump administration's crackdown on diversity initiatives.