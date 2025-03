Extended interview: Sarah Snook on "The Picture of Dorian Gray" In this web exclusive, the Emmy Award-winning star of "Succession," Sarah Snook, talks with correspondent Faith Salie about returning to her many roles in "The Picture of Dorian Gray," a technologically ambitious adaptation of the Oscar Wilde novel, as the production moves to Broadway. She also talks about how she was drawn to acting, and working with Kieran Culkin in HBO's "Succession."