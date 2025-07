Extended interview: Richard Kind In this web exclusive, actor Richard Kind – known for such shows as "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Only Murders in the Building" – talks with CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook about his comfort level with fame. He also discusses being recruited as the announcer-sidekick for the Netflix talk show "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney"; his experience with improv at The Second City; and playing an imaginary friend in the animated feature "Inside Out."