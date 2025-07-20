Watch CBS News

Extended interview: Restaurateur Keith McNally

British-born restaurateur Keith McNally opened such popular New York City institutions as the Odeon, Balthazar and Pastis. But a 2016 stroke, which caused immobility and affected his speech, led to a suicide attempt two years later. In this web exclusive, he talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about writing his memoir, "I Regret Almost Everything"; how the stroke drew him to Instagram; how he learned restaurant lighting through an early job in theater on "The Rocky Horror Show"; and giving second chances.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.