Extended interview: Drew Hinshaw and Joe Parkinson on how U.S. and Russia negotiate prisoner swaps CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett speaks with Wall Street Journal reporters Drew Hinshaw and Joe Parkinson about their new book "SWAP: A Secret History of the New Cold War," describing the behind-the-scenes details of what led to WNBA star Brittney Griner, Marine veteran Paul Whelan and their colleague Evan Gershkovich being detained in Russian jail and their respective releases into the U.S.