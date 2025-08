Extended interview: Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong In this web exclusive, the comedy team of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about their latest collaboration, "Cheech & Chong's Last Movie." The comedians also discuss how their partnership first clicked, and continues to do so; their approach to aging; and how, despite being best known as stoner comics, the majority of their comic material is about anything but weed.