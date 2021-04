Extended interview: Bernie Sanders, February 21 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sits down with John Dickerson to discuss his campaign prospects moving forward. “We’re in this race to win,” Sanders says, noting that “we’re not skipping over anything.” Sanders describes his campaign strategy as a state-by-state process, highlighting his victory with Hispanic voters in Nevada’s caucus. This is an extended cut of an interview that aired on CBS’ “Face the Nation” broadcast on February 21, 2016.