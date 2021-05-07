Live

Watch CBSN Live

Exploding washing machine knocks Minnesota mom unconscious

Sara Van Beck noticed her washing machine was starting to "shake" as it reached the end of its spin cycle. As she bent down to examine it, she heard an explosion-- minutes later, she woke up on the ground.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.