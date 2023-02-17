Explaining the next steps in Georgia's Trump probe after parts of grand jury report released Parts of a special grand jury's report, which is looking into any criminality surrounding the 2020 election in Georgia, were released Thursday. The grand jurors found that there was not "widespread fraud," but said that perjury may have been committed by at least one witness. Criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky joined CBS News to explain the next steps in the investigation.