Experts warn of "disturbing surge" in COVID-19 cases as Trump speaks to packed crowd President Trump praised his handling of the coronavirus to a packed crowd of students Tuesday, most of whom did not wear masks or appear to practice social distancing. The president's remarks came just hours after top health experts warned of a "disturbing surge" in some areas and said the next couple of weeks will be "critical" to controlling the spread of the virus. Weijia Jiang reports.