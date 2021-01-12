Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Assault On The Capitol
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Unemployment Aid
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Trump dismisses calls for removal as House prepares to act
Feds consider seditious conspiracy charges in Capitol assault
Trump says 25th Amendment is "of zero risk to me"
Son of Brooklyn judge arrested in Capitol attack
When will you get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Nearly 200 arrested by police "superspreader" task force in LA
Watch Live: House to vote on measure calling for Trump's ouster
Man allegedly texted about "putting a bullet" in Nancy Pelosi
Government authorizes states to vaccinate anyone 65 and older
U.S. Capitol Assault
Live Updates: Trump dismisses calls for removal as House prepares to act
Trump and Pence meet for first time since Capitol assault
Nancy Pelosi describes the assault on the U.S. Capitol
FBI warns of armed protests across the country
Morale deteriorates among Capitol police after assault on Capitol
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol attack
2 men allegedly pictured carrying zip ties in Capitol arrested
Another Capitol Police officer who responded to attack has died
Chaos at the Capitol, as seen by allies and adversaries around the world
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Experts warn about slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, calling on states to expand efforts
Many states have started to expand efforts to vaccinate citizens as many states are still in the early phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue