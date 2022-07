Omicron subvariant becomes dominant in U.S. The Biden administration has announced plans to help combat the spread of a new Omicron subvariant, which has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. John Moore, Ph.D. and a professor of microbiology and immunology for Weill Cornell Medicine, spoke to CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about why the U.S. could start to see a spike like the one Europe is experiencing.