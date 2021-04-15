Live

Expelled Yale student to sue school

Former Yale basketball star Jack Montague was expelled for a sexual misconduct claim, and now he plans to sue the university. With details on the lawsuit, CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN.
