Exercise: Your Insurance Policy for the Future In this episode of Healthful, Norah O'Donnell is joined by her personal trainer and fitness expert, Kira Stokes. Since they started exercising together 12 years ago, Kira pushed Norah to lift heavier weights - something Norah initially resisted. Norah has since learned that you lose up to 8-percent of your muscle mass every decade after the age of 30. The two discuss the emotional connection between movement and mental health, how to get started exercising, and what about those weighted vests! Plus - Norah answers what her favorite and least favorite exercises are. We'd love to hear what topics you want to hear covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107.