Examining the impact of "cheap fakes" on 2024 race A viral clip shows President Biden and other world leaders watching a skydiving demonstration before the president walks away and looks in another direction. However, CBS News Confirmed found that the video was deliberately cropped to make it look like he was wandering rather than going to speak to another skydiver who had just landed. Political strategists Meghan Hays and Matt Mowers join "America Decides" to discuss.