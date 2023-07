A look at productivity "dead zones" in the workday A new report from the Wall Street Journal investigates what it defines as a dead-zone period in the workday. That dead zone typically takes place from about 4 to 6 p.m. and is further illustrated by studies showing a spike in gym usage, restaurant patronage and golfing during those hours. Callum Borchers, a careers columnist at the Wall Street Journal, joined CBS News to talk about the report.