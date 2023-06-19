Examining Black conservatism after Obama, Scott trade words on race in America Sen. Tim Scott, a GOP presidential candidate, responded Sunday to criticism from former President Barack Obama, who said last week that voters have a right to be skeptical about minority candidates who ignore some of the racial divides in this country. Scott said he considers criticism from Obama a "compliment." Janelle King, the former deputy state director of the Georgia Republican Party, and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBS News to talk about the words between Scott and Obama and what it means to be a Black conservative.