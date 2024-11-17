Ex-Trump intel official Sue Gordon says bypassing FBI for Cabinet picks is "risky for America" President-elect Donald Trump's transition team may bypass the FBI process and use a private firm to vet candidates for Cabinet picks who need top security clearance, The New York Times reports. Sue Gordon, who served as principal deputy director of national intelligence during Trump's first term in the White House, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that she thinks that is a "bad strategy and risky for America."