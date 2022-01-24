Ex-officers on trial for George Floyd's death

Live

The trial of three former officers who are accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from murdering him began in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on Monday. Mola Lenghi reports.
