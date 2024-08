Ex-FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says U.S. "not at risk right now" for new mpox variant Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Americans are "not at risk right now" for the new mpox variant seen in Democratic Republic of Congo. But he said the variant appears to "spread a little bit more easily and maybe is potentially more dangerous."