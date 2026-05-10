Ex-FDA chief says that hantavirus is "not going to spread like a pandemic virus like COVID did" As the passengers are being evacuated from a cruise ship stricken by a hantavirus outbreak, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "we are nearing the end of the transmission period" for the passengers on the ship. He added that given the difference in transmission between hantavirus and COVID, hantavirus is "not going to spread like a pandemic virus like COVID did."