Ex-Facebook employee's account of life in Silicon Valley Antonio Garcia Martinez knows the culture of Silicon Valley well. He left Wall Street and sold his own startup to Twitter before joining Facebook's advertising team. He later got fired. In his new book, "Chaos Monkeys," he provides an unvarnished account of his time in Silicon Valley, including the stop-at-nothing lifestyle at Facebook. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his book and explain why he compares Silicon Valley to the "chaos monkeys" of society.