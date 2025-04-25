Evidence | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Watch CBS News

A 60 Minutes investigation found that crucial information, initially turned over to the FBI shortly after the 9/11 attacks, was not shared with the bureau's own field agents or senior intelligence officials. Cecilia Vega reports, Sunday.
