What to know about Evan Gershkovich's Russian trial American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in court with his head newly shaved as his trial began in Russia on Wednesday. The 32-year-old faces 20 years in prison for allegedly spying on a facility linked to the Russian military on behalf of the CIA, but Russian officials have not provided any evidence to support those claims. CBS News correpondent Lilia Luciano reports.