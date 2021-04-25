Evacuations resume in eastern Aleppo

Live

Evacuations have resumed in eastern Aleppo for civilans caught in the crossfire between rebel fighters and the Assad regime. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joins CBSN with more on what's next for Aleppo.
