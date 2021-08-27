Evacuations continue in Afghanistan despite warnings of more attacks Evacuations in Afghanistan are moving forward despite warnings of more attacks after a bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans on Thursday. CBS News' Charlie D'Agata and Nancy Cordes report on the latest. Then Sean Sullivan, CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for the Washington Post, and Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.