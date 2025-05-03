Watch CBS News

Europeans react to Trump's first 100 days

This week, President Trump marked 100 days in office. For some Americans, it has been a time of smashing success. For others, it was chaos and danger. But for America's allies, it has been a time of reckoning and backlash. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.