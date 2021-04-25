Live

European voters go to polls in Italy, Austria

Left-leaning candidate Alexander Van der Bellen won Austria's presidential election. Meanwhile in Italy, voters considered a package of constitutional changes that could lead to their Prime Minister's resignation. Seth Doane reports from Rome.
