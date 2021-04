ET Update: U2's delayed album, Joseph Fiennes' debut as Michael Jackson, and more Denny Directo, host and supervising producer of "ET Now," joins CBSN's "ET Update" to break down the latest headlines in entertainment: actor Joseph Fiennes' controversial debut as Michael Jackson in a new U.K. comedy, why Paris Jackson is "offended" and how U2's latest album was delayed because of President-elect Donald Trump.