Escaped murderer's mom records message played during manhunt, as neighbors report sightings An escaped murderer's mother has joined police efforts to find him, days after the 34-year-old man vanished from a Pennsylvania prison. Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison early Thursday. Authorities are now broadcasting a message from Cavalcante's mother in the search area, police say. CBS Philadelphia's Brandon Goldner reports from Chester County, Pennsylvania.