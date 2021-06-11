Live

Watch CBSN Live

Actor Ernie Lively has died at 74

Actor Ernie Lively, who starred alongside his daughter Blake Lively in the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," has died. He was 74. He died in Los Angeles on Thursday of cardiac complications. CBSN Los Angeles reports.
