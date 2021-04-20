Live

Watch CBSN Live

Entrepreneur Harold Hamm addresses RNC

Entrepreneur Harold Hamm addressed the RNC on Wednesday night. He spoke about energy independence, job growth and terrorism. While bashing the Obama administration and Clinton, Hamm insisted Trump was the candidate to confront these issues.
