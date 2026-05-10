Energy Secretary Chris Wright says U.S. stopped Strait of Hormuz operation "at Iran's request" President Trump last week announced an operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iranian blockade, and then two days later, he announced it would be paused. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the U.S. military is currently clearing the Strait of Hormuz now after pausing escorting ships "at Iran's request" because Tehran said "let's make a deal" for peace.