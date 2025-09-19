Emmanuel Macron on U.S. role as NATO scrambles jets to repel Russia incursions Three Russian fighter planes flew into Estonian airspace, and NATO scrambled Italian, Swedish and Finnish aircraft to repel them. Russia last week sent drones into Romania and Poland, two other NATO members. The alliance is executing what it calls "Operation Eastern Sentry" along NATO's eastern flank, but the United States is not participating. Margaret Brennan asked French President Emmanuel Macron about this in an interview for "Face the Nation."