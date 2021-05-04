Emergency use authorization could come soon for Pfizer vaccine for teens A federal health official tells CBS News the FDA is expected to authorize emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old, as soon as this week. This comes as many health experts are warning that vaccine hesitancy and new COVID variants could prevent the U.S. from reaching widespread or "herd" immunity. Dr. Ashish Jha joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the imminent Pfizer EUA for adolescents and the herd immunity debate.