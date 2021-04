Elliot Page opens up to Oprah Winfrey in first TV interview since coming out as transgender Oprah Winfrey spoke to the Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page in his first tv interview since coming out as transgender. The actor is known for his role in "Juno" and "Inception." They tackled a range of topics, including the challenges Page faced, exploring his identity in the public eye. "CBS This Morning" got an exclusive clip from the interview which airs Thursday on Apple TV +.