Elizabeth Warren drops out of the race but says she will "stay in the fight" Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the president race, but says she'll "stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country." CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and McClatchy politics editor Adam Wollner joined CBSN with the latest on the 2020 race. Plus, Sabrina Singh, national spokesperson for Michael Bloomberg, discusses why Bloomberg made the decision to drop out.