Eligible U.S. families with children 17 and younger set to receive child tax credit payments The federal government will begin dispersing monthly cash payments to low- and moderate-income families on July 15 as part of the child tax credit program included in the latest round of COVID relief. The rollout comes as the Federal Reserve paints a clearer picture of the current state of the economy, saying inflation will likely remain elevated in the coming months. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the details.