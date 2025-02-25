Watch CBS News

Elfstedentocht | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2020, Bill Whitaker reported on the Elfstedentocht, a 125-mile skating marathon across frozen canals through 11 cities, one of the Netherlands' greatest traditions that may not be held in the Netherlands again due to climate change.
