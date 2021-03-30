Live

Watch CBSN Live

Electronic devices can worsen sleep for teenagers

A new study in Norway found that teens have poorer sleep the longer spend on electronic devices during the day. Also, new guidance on lymph node removal for breast cancer patients. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.