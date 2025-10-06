Electronic Arts acquired in $55 billion deal, largest private buyout in history Video game company Electronic Arts, the maker of the "The Sims" and "Madden NFL," is being acquired in a $55 billion deal by a consortium of companies that includes Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF; private equity firm Silver Lake, and Miami-based investment firm Affinity Partners, which is led by President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Nick Earl, former CEO of Glu Mobile, joined CBS News to discuss the deal.