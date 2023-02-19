George Santos Under Scrutiny
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care, Carter Center says
Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris says
Blinken warns Chinese foreign minister against more balloon incursions
6 killed in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
North Korea test launched intercontinental ballistic missile, state media says
Some California buildings share a flaw with the ones affected by Turkey quake
Power outage repaired at JFK Airport terminal
Temple University police officer fatally shot while responding to robbery
Florida classroom bookshelves left empty as education reform law goes into effect
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Electrical outage fixed at JFK Airport terminal
A power outage which forced the closure of John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 1 in New York was repaired Saturday. The outage, which began Thursday, canceled or delayed dozens of flights.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On