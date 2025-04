El Salvador's president says he won't return Maryland man to U.S. during Oval Office meeting President Trump met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House on Monday. During the Oval Office meeting, Bukele said he won't deport Kilmar Abrego to the United States. The Trump administration acknowledged that Abrego Garcia's deportation to an El Salvador prison was an "administrative error." The Supreme Court ruled the White House must help facilitate his return.