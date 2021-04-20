Live

Watch CBSN Live

El Faro mystery may have answers

Last October, the cargo ship El Faro sailed right into Hurricane Joaquin. The ship sank and all 33 crew members were lost at sea. The voyage data recorder has been recovered, and is now in the lab for analysis. Scott Pelley reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.