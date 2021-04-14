Live

"El Chapo" is "sleeping badly" in Mexican prison

Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is asking to be extradited to the United States because the kingpin is "sleeping badly" in Mexican prison. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have more details.
