Egypt and Sudan raise concerns to UN about Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Egypt and Sudan are raising concerns to the United Nations Security Council about a massive hydropower dam just south of Sudan's border in Ethiopia. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam sits on the Blue Nile river in the western part of the country. Egypt is calling the dam an existential threat to its water supply. CBS News foreign affairs analyst Pamela Falk spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about why this could be a battle over more than water.