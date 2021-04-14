Live

Efforts to unionize at Amazon facility in Alabama fail

Efforts to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama are officially over for now, after workers at a facility in Bessemer voted no to forming a collective bargaining unit. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store union has accused Amazon of manipulating the vote and intimidating employees to say no to unionizing. It plans on challenging the results, while Amazon denies the allegations. Margaret O'Mara, a professor at the University of Washington who researches the history of tech companies, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
